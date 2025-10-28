'It's going to be very serious': Vegas restaurant owner worries for family as Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oniel Smith is swiftly moving across the kitchen of House of Dutch Pot restaurant near Flamingo and Durango, serving up authentic Caribbean flavors to Las Vegas customers.

But his mind is thousands of miles away in Jamaica, where a powerful Category 5 hurricane is nearing the island where he was born and raised.

"It's going to be very serious," Smith said.

Smith calls his establishment the "number one Caribbean authentic restaurant in the entire Nevada," but right now his focus isn't on business. Many of his aunts, uncles, and cousins still live in Jamaica, and he's deeply concerned for their safety as Hurricane Melissa approaches with devastating force.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo talks to restaurant owner about concerns for family in Jamaica

Vegas restaurant owner worries for family as Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica

"I'm really, really concerned right now. I am really, really worried, especially about the people who are not able to move right away," Smith said.

His loved ones have been sending him videos of the storm showing heavy rain, strong winds, and trees and debris being tossed around as Hurricane Melissa nears the island.

"It's mostly text versus phone calls because they are trying to preserve all the power on the phone. Cause some places, like in St. Mary, there's no electricity. Where I am from, they have lights, water, but it's raining a lot," Smith said.

Hurricane Melissa intensified into a powerful Category 5 hurricane Monday morning with winds reaching 175 miles per hour. Officials say it could make landfall on the island Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORY | Jamaica warned to shelter in place as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa approaches

Smith believes Jamaica isn't ready for this level of destruction.

"I don't think the country is prepared for this type of disaster right now. We are still rebuilding from a lot of damage that occurred from other tropical storms," Smith said.

While Smith has experienced hurricanes before, he has never seen one this strong. He's watching every update with his family in Jamaica on his mind.

"We are just praying and keeping god in the mix," Smith said.

It's not yet clear what kind of destruction Hurricane Melissa will bring, but Smith says he plans to collect donations to help the people of Jamaica recover.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

