LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica Tuesday, strong winds and severe flooding caused widespread devastation.

It's also left many family and friends of those who remained on the island concerned about how they weathered the storm.

"Yesterday was the last time I heard from anybody back home," said Oneil Smith, the Jamaican-born owner of House of Dutch Pot in Spring Valley. "It's been rough."

WATCH | We first introduced you to Smith earlier this week as Melissa was approaching Jamaica and the worry he felt ahead of the storm.

Vegas restaurant owner worries for family as Hurricane Melissa nears Jamaica

"My mom is still there, my little brother is there. It's been very anxious, a lot of anxiety with just not knowing," said Kwesi Stephenson, a Las Vegas local who also has ties to Jamaica.

Smith says that he's been through hurricanes before, but nothing like this.

"What I'm seeing, words can't really describe," Smith said of the photos and videos family and friends managed to send him before the storm hit.

"The roads have disappeared pretty much. A lot of people lost homes," Stephenson said. "The infrastructure of Jamaica isn't really safe right now."

But despite the severity of the storm and the widespread devastation, both Smith and Stephenson said the community of Jamaica has always been, and remains, a united one.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan shares how they are working to help those affected by this historic hurricane

Valley locals with Jamaican ties worry for loved ones impacted by Hurricane Melissa, collect donations

"Even before the storm came, I saw a lot of stuff on social media where neighbors are going to neighbors' houses and asking, 'Do you guys need anything?' That's Jamaica," Smith said.

Now, they're asking the Las Vegas community to step up and help the Caribbean nation. Oniel is collecting donations at the restaurant to send to those who need it most in Jamaica.

"We're taking all type of cash, canned food, I don't care if it's a cup of noodle, I don't care what it is, they'll need the food," Smith said. "Regardless of if I don't get the help, I just gotta do what I gotta do."

If you'd like to help, Smith says they'll be collecting donations through Friday, Nov. 7 at the House of Dutch Pot, located at 4255 S. Durango Drive.