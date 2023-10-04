Car thefts are a top concern for Las Vegas Valley residents as police host National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says National Night Out is a great event because it gives them a chance to meet directly with the community to hear the issues they are most concerned about.

Metro police say one of those issues is car theft. I spoke to one man who says he's been a victim more than once.

"It was Sept. 29 at 3:07 a.m., my vehicle was stolen off the driveway of my house," said valley resident Martin Dawson.

Dawson says it was surprising Friday morning. When he went outside, he discovered that his white Ford pickup truck was gone.

Dawson captured the moment it happened on his security camera.

"The guy was actually on my property," he said. "He walked up on my property to steal my vehicle."

Dawson showed me the video. In it, the suspect walked toward the truck, and the truck's lights can be seen turned on.

"There he is getting in the truck, he craws in, he crawls over, and he punches my ignition," he said. "He started the truck up, brake lights went out, and just like that — see you later."

According to Metro's latest crime stats, for the week ending on Sept. 29, there was a 43.6 percent increase in motor vehicle theft compared to this same time last year. Second was burglary at 23 percent, followed by assault at 20 percent.

The number of car thefts was the highest percent increase during this time period.

"You are a victim of that," I said. "How does that make you feel?

"You've been robbed. You know it is a vehicle I use for my business. Now I don't have a truck. I have to replace it," Dawson said.

Dawson says he's heard about an increase in car thefts in his northwest neighborhood and is doing everything he can to find his truck and the people responsible.

"People need to be vigilant. People need to watch what they got," he said. "Guard your property."

Dawson says he regrets not being more prepared. He suggests getting a steering wheel lock, kill switch on the ignition, or get a great alarm system for your car if you don't have one.

