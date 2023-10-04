Henderson Police Department, community members celebrate National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday night, police departments across the Las Vegas valley celebrated National Night Out.

At Waterstreet Plaza in downtown Henderson, police officers, firefighters and hundreds of community members came together for the event.

“We’re all a community and the only way we’re going to get better is if we help each other out,” said Emont Duncan, an officer with the Henderson Police Department.

Duncan says the event is one of his favorites of the year because it creates an opportunity for first responders to build genuine relationships based on trust and transparency with the people in the neighborhoods they serve.

“There's more than one way to serve the community and it doesn’t always have to be the bad things people think about, it’s the good,” Duncan said.

The event also increases awareness about police programs in communities, like drug prevention, neighborhood watch, and other anti-crime efforts.

Kids attending the event told Channel 13 that getting to know the people behind the badge inspired them to possibly want to protect and serve one day too!

“After my first job, I'm probably going to be an officer,” one of them said.

Officials with the Henderson Police Department say they plan to host a lot more community events throughout the year.