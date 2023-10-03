Thousands expected to attend Metro, Henderson, North Las Vegas police National Night Out

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, funded by the LVMPD Foundation, expects about 4,000 people to attend its annual National Night Out this year. The Henderson Police Department and North Las Vegas Police Department are also joining in on hosting events Tuesday.

In the east valley, National Night Out will be held near Charleston and Hollywood boulevards at the Hollywood Recreation Center. Officers with the Southeast Area Command host the event free and open to the public.

The Northwest Area Command, Summerlin Area Command, Spring Valley Area Command will be at Downtown Summerlin. The Northeast Area Command will be at Bob Price Center.

Those at Town Square Las Vegas Tuesday night can connect with the South Central Area Command, Enterprise Area Command and Convention Center Area Command.

Lastly, the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater will be taken over by the Downtown Area Command, and the Bolden Area Command can be found at the Doolittle Community Center

From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a variety of exhibits, activities, vendors, food, games and music.

The goal is to create positive relationships between Metro and its community. The initiative started in 1984.

"Free and open to the public, National Night Out at the Hollywood Recreation Center will feature a variety of exhibits and activities, allowing the community to see the latest crime-fighting technology, meet policing teams to humanize the badge, and educate residents about crime prevention strategies," officials said in a media release. "Kids and families will get up close and personal with Metro via exciting activations, demonstrations, and a variety of information from community partners to promote involvement in crime prevention efforts and become partners with Metro in reducing crime."

The North Las Vegas Police Department is also hosting its own National Night Out for its 40th year. On Tuesday, from 6 to 9 p.m., residents can head to Desert Horizons Park. Similar to Metro police, North Las Vegas police want to build partnerships to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

The Henderson Police Department hosts National Night Out this year at Water Street Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. Henderson officials said there will be live safety demonstrations from the fire department, an obstacle course, and K-9 and SWAT tactical demonstrations.