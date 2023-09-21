Is it time for an update or upgrade? Henderson police seeing increase in thefts for Kias, Hyundais

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is hosting an event for Kia and Hyundai owners as the city sees an increase in thefts for the car brands.

The department posted a tweet Wednesday afternoon letting those car brand owners know that the vehicle company's website is available to inquire about an upgrade.

— Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) September 20, 2023

"You can also contact your local dealership to confirm that your vehicle has been affected," said Sgt. Daniel Medrano. "You can then schedule an appointment at your convenience to have the update installed."

The department is also partnering with Henderson Hyundai for National Night Out on Oct. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Water Street Plaza. Medrano said a representative from Henderson Hyundai will be on-site to answer any questions alongside a Henderson Police Department officer.

Despite the increase in car thefts among the two brands, police warn that anyone could be a victim of car theft.

"Although we have seen an increase in Hyundai and Kia thefts, we want to warn anyone who is a vehicle owner that they can be a victim of vehicle theft," police said. "We urge everyone to take measures to protect your vehicle from being stolen and always remember to lock your doors when you leave your vehicle."