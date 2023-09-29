Car thefts up more than 40% in Las Vegas valley, report contributes social media challenge to national uptick

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Car thefts have skyrocketed in the Las Vegas valley, according to local law enforcement.

A report by the Council on Criminal Justice said social media challenges showing how to steal Kia and Hyundai cars might be a contributing factor why.

“It’s one of those things you hear about, and you think ‘that would never happen,’” said Henderson resident Natahley Torrese whose Hyundai Sonata was stolen in July.

Torrese said the theft happened in her apartment complex parking lot.

“I had to work at 10, so I brought my dogs out at 9. My car was there,” said Torrese. “I came out at like 10 to leave for work. Like 9:45. It was gone, and that's it.”

Nearly a year ago, Torrese and her wife moved from Syracuse, New York, to Henderson in the car. It’s a black Hyundai Sonata with New York license plates.

“It wasn’t necessarily the car,” said Torrese. “I mean, like my wife had written me little love notes since we had gotten together and had pictures of my siblings and dogs. The fact that we drove across the country. Like now I have to go buy a new car and I have to figure out a new loan and my insurance wasn’t covering it.”

According to Metro Police, there have been nearly 11,000 car thefts in the Las Vegas valley so far in 2023. In 2022, that number was about 7,600. That’s a more than 43% increase.

A spokesperson for North Las Vegas Police Department said the city has also seen an uptick.

Oftentimes, authorities said the accused car thieves are teenagers, many of whom are responding to social media challenges to steal cars.

“You’ve taken away a family, somebody’s vehicle, somebody’s way of work,” said Torrese. “It’s devastating and traumatizing.”

Hyundai responded to Channel 13’s request for comment:

Hyundai is committed to the comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers. Our dealers across the country are maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, contributing to steadily increasing completion rates, which we report to NHTSA weekly. Hyundai recently piloted mobile service centers in Washington, D.C., St. Louis County, MO and plans to replicate in additional markets through year-end to further scale and speed installation of the software upgrade. We remain committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of our products, all of which are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements. Engine immobilizers are now standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced as of November 2021.

Hyundai says people can visit theirwebsite for more information.

Kia also responded:

Kia continues to take comprehensive action to support our customers in response to this situation that has been created by criminals using methods of theft promoted and popularized on social media to steal or attempt to steal certain vehicle models.





We’re continuing to strongly encourage eligible customers to have the software upgrade that we developed and rolled out earlier this year installed. The upgrade is designed to restrict the operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should a potential criminal attempt to steal a locked vehicle without the key, and we remain confident that this upgrade further enhances the vehicle’s security once it is installed. To date, more than 760,000 vehicles nationwide have received the upgrade and Kia continues to spread awareness about its availability by establishing a dedicated website with detailed information, hosting off-site events in multiple cities to make it easier for eligible customers to have the upgrade installed, and partnering with Carfax to inform owners that their vehicle is eligible for the upgrade.







We also continue to provide steering wheel locks to owners of impacted vehicles that are not eligible for the software upgrade at no cost to them. These free steering wheel locks further enhance the vehicle’s security and can serve as a theft-deterrent for potential car thieves. Kia customers can obtain free, Kia-provided locks through their local law enforcement or they can request a steering wheel lock from Kia directly through the dedicated website. To date, we have distributed more than 280,000 locks and we will continue to provide them as they are needed. Earlier this year, we also announced an agreement that will allow customers who have been impacted by vehicle thefts to receive additional benefits and we’re hopeful that the individuals who have been affected will soon be able to access these benefits.







For customers whose vehicles have been damaged by criminals as part of a theft or attempted theft, Kia has updated our system so they are given top priority for the expedited distribution of needed parts. In addition, we have also increased our ordering above demand to drive a sufficient parts supply and we are working directly with the relevant suppliers to facilitate the necessary flow of parts most-needed for customers whose vehicles have been damaged by car thieves.







Kia is actively working cooperatively with law enforcement agencies across the country to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it, and we remain committed to supporting our customers and to vehicle security.

The dedicated website can be viewed here.

A spokesperson for TikTok said its platform’s community guidelines prevent any promotion of criminal activity and allow users to report any violation.

Meta did not yet respond to Channel 13’s request for comment.

Metro Police said 75% of stolen cars are recovered, so it is possible if your car was stolen, it will be found. Contact your local dealership to get the latest fixes to prevent auto theft.