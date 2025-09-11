Caesars Entertainment slips from S&P 500 amid changing pricing landscape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has experienced a steady decline in visitation over the last several months, according to numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Hotel occupancy rates and room prices have both slipped during this period. Many resorts have responded by dropping their base rates, but high resort fees and parking charges remain in place.

The tourism downturn has raised concerns about potential layoffs at certain hotels and broader economic impacts. Caesars Entertainment was recently removed from the S&P 500, adding to industry worries.

Visitors have increasingly questioned whether the Strip remains a "value destination" amid the changing pricing landscape.

UNLV gaming historian David Schwartz said the declining numbers warrant attention from the industry.

"I think anytime you see visitor volume fall, there's cause for concern," Schwartz said. "So yeah, it could be time to look at what are we doing to get people here and what can we offer them to get them to come in greater numbers."

The LVCVA is attempting to counter the trend with a new advertising campaign titled "Welcome to Fabulous," which debuted last Thursday. The campaign was spotted on a billboard in Times Square and will continue rolling out nationally in the coming weeks.



