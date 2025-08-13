Tourism officials address concerns over Las Vegas visitor numbers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are providing clarity on what's driving recent headlines about tourism challenges in the city.

At a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority meeting Tuesday, officials explained factors contributing to slower tourism in the valley.

Steve Hill, president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said uncertainty around tariffs is causing visitors to take a closer look at their finances before making travel plans.

"Some of the decisions our administration has made around international relations has caused a drop in tourism. Our international visitation is flat but is making up for a 20+% drop in tourism from Canada, which is our largest international source of visitation," Hill said.

Hill noted many visitors have expressed concerns about how expensive it can be to enjoy the city, with some choosing to skip budget-friendly casinos and instead stay with family while visiting.

I spoke to several travelers from Spain who acknowledged that hotels and restaurants can be pricey, but said it wasn't diminishing their Las Vegas experience.

"Being here in Las Vegas is an experience," one visitor said.

"An exception to vacation holidays, it's not going to be every day," another added.

Airport officials expect passenger volume to drop just over 2% for the fiscal year in 2025. This decline is attributed to national policies concerning some travelers as well as issues at Spirit Airlines.

"They have a number of their fleet sitting on the ground right now. They have an issue with their engines where there are cracks in the engines. They have to pull that engine off the plane, fix the cracks, put it back on the plane. That whole process takes about 300 days. Obviously, they can't just do a plane a year because it would take them 100 years to get this done. They have 50 planes sitting on the ground right now, which impacts us," an airport official said.

Spirit Airlines officials say adverse market conditions mean they may be out of business within the next year. However, Las Vegas airport officials remain confident the city will weather this challenge.

Officials say Las Vegas will be hosting several large-scale events over the next few months that could help bring more visitors to the city.

