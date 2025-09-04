LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Welcome To Fabulous."

That's the slogan for the brand new ad campaign the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority rolled out on Thursday.

"Fabulous isn't just a word on a sign — it's our DNA, our identity, and our brand promise," LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said in a statement. "Las Vegas was built on hospitality, and this campaign is our renewed promise that as our city grows, our foundation remains unchanged: we are committed to providing fabulous experiences for every visitors, at every price point."

The new campaign will officially make its national debut on Thursday with a 60-second commercial that is scheduled to run during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles football game. You can watch the ad below.

New tourism campaign aims to entice visitors back to Las Vegas

The goal? Boosting tourism numbers.

Overall visitor numbers have been declining.

According to the Clark County Department of Aviation and Harry Reid International Airport, in July 2025, 4,773,905 people traveled through the airport. That's down 5.7%. When you look at yearly totals, the overall number of arriving and departing passengers is 32,430,240, which is down 4.4%.

Several factors are leading to lower numbers. That includes national policy changes like visa integrity fees, possible changes to gambling tax deductions, and immigration policies.

The visa integrity fee is $250 per person for visitors that are not from countries that are in the waiver program.

"If you've got a family of four and you want to get a visa to come to the United States, it's going to cost you about $1,150 and that's reason enough for a lot of families not to come. And on top of that, it takes a long time to clear the visa process in those non-waiver countries. For example, Mexico is one of those. Brazil is one of those. Indian is one of those," Hill said. "I mean, there are big countries out there that struggle to get to the United States and we're making that harder and I think that policy really ought to be rethought because I think it is going to be not only harmful to Las Vegas but our balance of trade."

The biggest hit, in terms of international travelers, is the drop in Canadian visitors.

When looking at how many Canadians traveled to Las Vegas on Canadian-based airlines so far this year, Calgary-based WestJet saw a 23.1% decrease, Montreal-based Air Canada was down 14.5%, and Edmonton-based Flair Airlines saw a 62.5% decrease.

Due to the drop in demand, WestJet and Flair have cut back on the amount of flights to Las Vegas.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Canadians made 20.4 million visits to the United States last year and generated $20.5 billion in spending. Nevada is in the top five most visited states by Canadians. Of that number, LVCVA data shows that in 2024, 1,423,300 Canadians visited Las Vegas and makes up about 28.3% of overall visitor numbers.

Earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to spend those hard-earned dollars in their home country.

"Now is the time to choose Canada," Trudeau said in February. "It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer."

Last week, Hill said he returned from a trip to Vancouver, Canada and the LVCVA is working with partners to entice those Canadian visitors back.

"We most often work with our airline partners to create packages around flights and rooms, and WestJet's going on sale. Air Canada's going on sale with those packages through their vacations department. We do that with the tour operators and the travel agents," Hill said. "The initial feedback I got, which was anecdotal and didn't have numbers attached to it because I talked to both Air Canada and WestJet while I was there, was this is working and so that was great to hear."

Another big sticking point for visitors has been the prices around town on everything from bottled water to parking to resort fees.

"Resort fees are now transparent. They're on every quote. Everybody knows what they're buying. Eight years ago, the concern around 'Hey, We're getting surprised by resort fees,' probably has some merit but today that isn't the case," Hill said. "We don't charge anywhere near what other destinations charge for parking a car in a garage overnight."

When asked about viral social media posts showing higher costs, Hill said that's up to casino operators.

"Obviously, those are actual, real concerns about a real thing that happened," Hill said. "I know the resorts are aware of that and I think you'll see those things being addressed as we move forward."

It's something that Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts International, addressed during the company's latest earnings call.

"We've followed the headlines, as I think many have, in terms of value appraised and what's being said about Las Vegas and we need to enhance upon that," he said. "Las Vegas is still an amazing value. Some of the rates out there this next midweek are comparable to things I've seen 20 years ago. You say Las Vegas is not a value and that's just not a complete reality."

Social media claims 'Vegas is dead,' but locals, new gaming numbers say otherwise

In response to many of those claims, casinos and resorts have started implementing things like waiving resort fees and free parking. For example, just this week, Caesars Entertainment launched a $300 package that includes a two-night stay, food and beverage credit, taxes, and resort fees.

"The resorts are responding to both what they're hearing from their customers and what they're seeing in the visitation numbers. And so, they want to help drive visitation. They want to fill up their properties. And so, they're taking the steps that they feel are right for their property in order to make that happen," Hill said. "They'll decide how long those offerings last."

And as for the new ad campaign, they're hoping it will reinforce the value of Las Vegas.

"We've learned from extensive research and most importantly, we've listened to the wants and needs of our visitors," said Michon Martin, CEO of R&R Partners, the LVCVA's agency of record. "At a time when all of us need a break, 'Welcome to Fabulous' is a reminder of how Las Vegas makes you feel, no matter how you choose to experience it."

Tourism officials address concerns over Las Vegas visitor numbers

In addition to the commercial airing Thursday night, resort marquees around town and the Viva Vision canopy on Fremont Street will turn purple from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In New York City, a Las Vegas billboard has debuted and another billboard will debut on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 15.

On Friday, Sept. 12, visitors at Harry Reid Airport will be able to snap themed photos and check out DJ performances throughout the day.

During the Las Vegas Raiders' first home game of the season, on Sept. 15, players will do a "Fabulous Tunnel Walk" which will "transform a standard hallway into a showstopping Las Vegas moment."