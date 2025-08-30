Plans are in the works to bring back international tourists to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's gaming industry continued its strong performance in July, generating $1.35 billion in revenue despite concerns about declining tourism numbers, according to new data from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The July gaming revenue represents a nearly 4% increase compared to the same period last year, matching similar growth patterns seen in 2021.

WATCH | July gaming numbers are up in Las Vegas, latest report shows

July gaming numbers are up in Las Vegas, latest report shows

However, Harry Reid International Airport officials reported a 6% decrease in passenger numbers, raising questions about the sustainability of the tourism recovery.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill addressed concerns about Las Vegas being too expensive for visitors.

"There are great values out there right now. Please look. I mean, don't just believe what you read. Go and do a little bit of work. Call a travel agent, call one of the properties. See what the price of Las Vegas really is rather than some general headline that, quite frankly, is not accurate," Hill said.

The decline in airport passengers has been attributed in part to national policies, including a $250 visa integrity fee that may be deterring international visitors from traveling to the United States.

WATCH | How does Las Vegas plan to get international tourists back?

How does Las Vegas plan to get international tourists back?

Hill recently returned from a trip to Vancouver, Canada, where he worked with officials on both sides of the border to develop strategies for bringing more Canadian tourists back to Las Vegas.

"We most often work with our airline partners to create packages around flights and rooms, and WestJet's going on sale, Air Canada's going on sale with those packages through their vacations department. We do that with the tour operators and the travel agents," Hill said. "The initial feedback I got, which was anecdotal and didn't have numbers attached to it because I talked to both Air Canada and WestJet while I was there, was this is working and so that was great to hear."

Hill said additional campaigns and programs to bring people to Las Vegas will be launched in the coming weeks, particularly targeting the Canadian market where visitor numbers have declined.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.