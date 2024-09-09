Brightline West trains to be built in New York, new renderings released

LAS VEGAS (KTN) — Brightline West officials joined U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and leadership from Siemens Mobility to announce that America’s first high-speed rail production facility will be built in New York.

“America’s high-speed rail future will be built in Upstate New York. Siemens’ investment in Upstate New York will lay the foundation for the next chapter of our nation’s transportation future, making high-speed rail, what only a few years ago seemed like a dream, but because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law is becoming a reality," Schumer said.

The Horseheads site will be dedicated to producing the nation’s first high-speed train sets, specifically, the American Pioneer 220, which will serve Brightline West, connecting Las Vegas to Southern California.

WATCH the official groundbreaking here:

Brightline West holds Las Vegas groundbreaking

“We’ve said from the start that Brightline West will plant the flag for high-speed rail in America and will lay the foundation for a new industry with unimaginable economic benefits," said Michael Reininger, CEO of Brightline. "Reaching speeds of over 200 mph, these trains will be marked by the latest innovations designed for the modern traveler and establishing a new benchmark in transportation.”

Brightline West selected Siemens Mobility as its preferred bidder in May after a multi-year competitive procurement process conducted among multiple global competitors.

“Millions of annual riders between Las Vegas and Southern California stand to benefit from the train sets to be built in Upstate New York, and I know the local community will benefit as well," said Federal Rail Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

Production at the Horseheads facility is expected to begin in 2026.