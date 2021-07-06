Brightline West purchases land for Las Vegas train station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brightline Holdings has achieved a significant milestone with the successful acquisition of a 110-acre parcel that will serve as the future home for Brightline West.

Brightline is developing Brightline West to connect Las Vegas to California. The land will be used for the Las Vegas Terminal and other mobility connections to take passengers to and from all key area destinations.

Located at the south end of the famed Las Vegas Boulevard, the location offers visibility and easy access to Las Vegas’ most iconic destinations including the Las Vegas Strip, the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport. The location creates a convenient hub for passengers to connect easily upon arrival in Las Vegas and as a central location within the city for those traveling to Southern California.

Plans are currently being developed for the terminal station, which will encompass 65,000 square feet of building area and include many innovative amenities for travelers, including ample parking and connections to various ground transportation systems – both existing and planned.

Brightline West will utilize fully electric, zero-emission trains to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles through multiple intercity projects.

Guests departing Las Vegas will have fast and convenient access to all of the Greater Los Angeles area from station points in the Victor Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and Palmdale with direct access via California Metrolink to key points in Los Angeles, such as Union Station.

The project has been delayed multiple times over the years and was most recently delayed because of the pandemic.

