Plans to build high-speed rail between Las Vegas and California delayed again

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brightline, the company behind the planned high-speed rail between Las Vegas and California, says it will not be seeking state-based private activity bonds in 2021.

The project was scheduled to break ground in 2020 before the company pulled a planned bond offering late last year.

Brightline spokesperson sent the following:

“The Brightline West team has made significant progress during the past year as California and Nevada dealt with the historic pandemic. We are working with a number of partners and have great support in Nevada and California. COVID has impacted just about everyone, including our cooperating agencies, and as a result we’ve shifted our timeline for this request to 2022. Private activity bonds are a great way to enable private sector investment to modernize America’s passenger rail infrastructure at both the federal and state level and we expect they will play a meaningful role in the success of this project.”

The bond funds will be used to construct the initial rail line from Las Vegas to Victorville and build a station in each city.

Eventually, the Victorville station will be connected to planned stations in Rancho Cucamonga and Palmdale.

There are many who believe that a high-speed rail will never be built between Nevada and California.

The idea has been discussed since the early 2000s and multiple companies have been involved.

