Brightline high-speed rail service moving forward with Nevada-California connection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brightline could start construction of its high-speed train that would eventually connect Las Vegas to Southern California by early 2023.

U.S. regulators are reviewing the plans for the 49-mile section of Brightline West, according to Forbes.

That segment of the railway would start in Rancho Cucamonga and run at speeds of up to 180 miles an hour. This would also connect to a previously approved 216-mile portion from California’s Victor Valley to Las Vegas with speeds on that segment up to 200 miles an hour.

The assessment could be completed by November of this year and allow Brightline to begin construction of the project with an aim of launching the passenger rail service in 2026.

