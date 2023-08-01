Clark County commissioners approve resolution supporting Brightline West, NDOT partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As plans move forward for the Brightline West rail project, both California and Nevada lawmakers could receive federal funding to help pay for it.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to support the Nevada Department Of Transportation and Brightline West's intercity passenger rail grant application that's being sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation. That would set aside $3.75 billion from federal officials.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website, that grant "provides funding for capital projects that reduce the state of good repair backlog, improve performance, or expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service, including privately operated intercity passenger rail service."

Back in June, the project received a $25 million federal grant to design and build stations in California as the project looks to connect Las Vegas to Southern California.

In July, the project cleared another hurdle after the Federal Rail Administration approved the environmental review and permits for the project. That allows Brightline West to start the construction process on the segment connecting Rancho Cucamongo to Hesperia and eventually, Las Vegas.

"Having permits and right of way are typically the highest barriers to success for large scale infrastructure developments," Brightline West president Sarah Watterson said in a statement. "Brightline West's tremendous progress here signifies why we are moving towards a ground-break later this year."

Brightline West officials said they're hoping the line will be in operation in time for the 2028 Olympics, which are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

The company said they're expecting passengers to take more than 11 million trips every year, which could take three million cars off the road. They add the project is expected to add more than 35,000 jobs during construction and more than 1,000 permanent jobs to operate and maintain the rail line.