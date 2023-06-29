Brightline West high-speed rail project receives $25 million in federal funding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Brightline West high-speed rail project is continuing to gain steam.

On Wednesday, the U.S Department of Transportation announced the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, in partnership with Brightline West, is receiving a $25 million federal grant. That's to design and build stations in Victor Valley and Hesperia as part of the project between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga.

"When complete, the Brightline project will be a game changer for our region, reducing commute times, increasing job opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents," said Art Bishop, President of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.

Brightline West

In April, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Brightline West applied for $3.75 billion from the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Project. The program, which is authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, makes funding available for projects that expand or establish new intercity passenger rail service.

RELATED LINK: Nevada senator supports grant for high-speed train from LV to SoCal

Brightline West officials are projecting the train could lead to people taking more than 11 million trips every year, which takes three million cars off the road. They add it will eliminate more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions every year. Company officials add the project will generate more than 35,000 jobs during construction and more than 1,000 permanent jobs to operate and maintain the system.

According to Brightline West, the company's overall investment also includes more than $800 million in roadway improvements along Interstate 15.