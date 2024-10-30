Boyd Gaming breaking ground on Jokers Wild replacement casino next month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are continuing to move forward for a new casino, which will replace Jokers Wild in Henderson.

In July, I told you about the Cadence Crossing project when it was announced.

It will sit on the 15-acre site off of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road and includes a 10,000-square-foot casino, 450 slot machines, and several restaurants.

Cadence residents excited for planned Jokers Wild replacement in Henderson

During a company earnings call on Wednesday, Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith said they're planning to break ground on the project next month and open Cadence Crossing in early 2026.

"Cadence will begin as a smaller development with 450 slots and several restaurants but this will be a project designed to grow with the master-planned community of Cadence, which will have more than 12,000 homes on final build-out," Smith said. "There are future plans to add a hotel, additional casino space, and more amenities to serve the growing Cadence Community."

While they announced the ground-breaking will take place soon, an exact date hasn't been announced, as of Wednesday.

The Jokers Wild casino will remain open during construction but will close for good after the new property is up and running.

As for other developments across the valley, Smith said Boyd Gaming has been putting a lot of time and money into their properties to continue attracting customers.

"We are completing major room renovations at Gold Coast and we are starting new projects at Orleans," Smith said. "We have an extensive property-wide renovation now underway at the Suncoast. We unveiled a modern, new sportsbook in early September to strong customer response. The opening follows a new high limit room and premium steakhouse at the Suncoast. Over the next 12 months, we will continue this project at the Suncoast with a complete renovation of the casino floor, a new food hall, and expanded meeting space."

