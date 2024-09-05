Suncoast Hotel & Casino unveils new sportsbook as 2024 NFL season begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 NFL season kicks off Thursday, and excitement is building in Las Vegas, especially in the world of sports betting.

Suncoast Hotel & Casino has just unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art sportsbook, marking a significant milestone in the property’s ongoing transformation. This upgrade caters not only to loyal customers but also to the entire northwest Las Vegas community, including those near Summerlin.

As part of the grand opening festivities, Suncoast is offering exciting promotions leading up to the first official game of the season.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the first 200 guests to place a bet at the sportsbook will receive an exclusive Suncoast/Boyd Sports-branded water bottle. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 7, the first 200 bettors who wager $50 or more will receive a limited-edition Suncoast/Boyd Sports-branded sports towel.

Additionally, each Sunday throughout football season, fans can join special guest Steph MacKenzie live from the Sportsbook on 97.1 The Point, where she’ll be giving away Coors swag, Suncoast staycation packages, dining certificates, and more.

The sportsbook opening is part of a larger renovation project that Boyd Gaming began in late 2023, completely transforming Suncoast.

“It gives people another reason to visit us — not only our loyal customers but also residents of the northwest valley and Summerlin. This gives them a reason to come to Suncoast,” said David Strow, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming.

The Suncoast Sportsbook will operate daily, with hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.suncoastcasino.com.