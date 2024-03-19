'All-new' Suncoast: Property-wide renovations underway at Summerlin-area hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Locals familiar with the Suncoast Hotel and Casino will soon notice a total revamp of the property.

Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday a total renovation for the Summerlin-area property, with what they call a state of the art sportsbook at the property's east entrance up first in their plans.

The new sportsbook is set to open in time for this year's coming football season with a stadium style sports viewing experience.

Up next, the gaming company says the property will get an all new bingo room, expanded banquet space, new food hall, updated casino floor space, all new front desk. Representatives also say a centerpiece 70-seat raised bar will bring a more modern feel to the entire property.