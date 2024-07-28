New Cadence Crossing casino to open in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new casino is heading to the southeast part of the valley.

Boyd Gaming CEO Keith Smith said the company is finalizing design work for a casino that will be called Cadence Crossing. It will be located on a 15-acre site that currently hosts the company's Jokers Wild casino, which is off of Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road.

Cadence Crossing will feature a 10,000-square-foot casino, 450 slots, several dining options, and live entertainment.

"While we are starting with a modest investment, the property will be designed for future expansion as Cadence grows with the ability to add a hotel, additional casino space, and more amenities in future phases of development," Smith told investor during the company's second quarter earnings call. "We've been watching that property and community develop for a long time because it's in our backyard."

The master-planned Cadence community, which will be adjacent to the new casino, will have more than 12,000 homes once they are all built. According to Smith, 5,200 homes are already built in the community.

He added they will be able to keep Jokers Wild open while the new property is built and it will close after Cadence Crossing opens.

According to Smith, construction on the project will begin later this year and is expected to be completed in early 2026.