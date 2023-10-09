Boyd Gaming awards more than $31 million in August jackpots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 14 people combined to take home more than $31 million in jackpot winnings, according to Boyd Gaming.

The winning ways started off on Sept. 1, which saw two big paydays. The first was at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall when a guest hit a jackpot worth more than $12,000 while playing a Dragon link Golden Century machine. Across town, another guest won more than $14,000 on a Buffalo machine at the Cannery Casino Hotel.

The next day, another pair of lucky winners took home big money. One visitors stopped by Main Street Station and placed a 60-cent bet on a Coin Trio Piggy Burst machine that hit a jackpot worth more than $11,000. Over at the Aliante Casino, a guest placed a 75-cent bet on a Rich Little Piggies machine. They were able to turn that into a payday worth more than $18,000.

On Sept. 5, Daniel stopped by Cannery and ended up hitting five aces on Face Up Pai Gow Poker, earning him $16,404. He also had a $5 bonus bet that led to him winning an additional $2,000.

24 hours later, a guest stopped by the Fremont Hotel & Casino and hit a jackpot worth more than $20,000 while playing a Tree of Wealth machine.

Sept. 7 saw two additional visitors take home big money. Natasha got things started at Sam's Town. While playing a Blazing Severns machine, she won more than $32,000. Across town, Raven visited Main Street Station and turned a $1.25 bet on a Dragon Link machine into a payday worth more than $18,000.

The next day, a visitor turned an 80-cent bet on a Wicked Wheel Fire Phoenix machine at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino into a $16,000 jackpot. On Sept. 10, a visitor stopped by Billy Joe's Bar at Sam's Town and won more than $10,000 while playing on a Buffalo machine. Sam's Town was another hot spot when a visitor played a 3X 4X 5X Times Pay machine and hit a winning combination fora $14,000 jackpot.

On Sept. 17, a guest stopped by Main Street Station and landed on a jackpot of more than $20,000 while playing on a Triple Red Hot Seven machine. The next day, it was Sandra's turn to hit big money. While visiting the Fremont, she won more than $10,000 from a Treasure Box Machine. The same day, Joseph placed a $3.75 bet on a Triple Play Poker machine at Gold Coast Hotel & Casino and walked away with more than $29,000.

Casino officials said Sept. 21 should be a lucky date since four different guests hit jackpots across Boyd Gaming properties. A Boyd Rewards member won $10,000 on a Coin Trio Fortune Trails machine at Jokers Wild Casino. At Sam's Town, Heather turned a $3.75 bet on a Dragon Link Golden Century machine into more than $12,000. Milagros won $10,000 from a Ten Times Pay machine at Fremont and a visitor at the California won more than $37,000 from a Triple Stars Machine.

The next day, a guest stopped by the Suncoast and hit a jackpot of more than $10,000 after placing an 88-cent bet on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine. On Sept. 26, a guest won more than $13,000 after hitting it big on a Huff 'n' More Puff machine at Sam's Town.

A visitors at The Orleans rounded out the month by placing a $1.76 bet on a Dancing Drums machine to win more than $19,000.

