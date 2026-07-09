BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City residents are preparing to appeal a federal decision that could bring a data center to the edge of their community, reigniting a debate many thought was settled.

The Bureau of Land Management approved an application on June 26 for developer Townsite Solar 2 to build a data center on a parcel of federal land adjacent to an 88.5-acre lot southwest of Boulder City — replacing an original permit for a solar and battery plant. The approval came after the developer had previously withdrawn a separate application to operate on a neighboring parcel managed by the city.

WATCH | Why Boulder City locals say they plan to appeal a BLM-approved data center

Boulder City residents plan to appeal BLM-approved data center

Residents say most people in the community were unaware that Townsite Solar 2 had been eyeing the second piece of land.

"Apparently this was the tipping point," Brynn DeLorimier, told Channel 13.

DeLorimier, along with Boulder City locals Janelle Sorenson and Branden Smith say the fight is far from over. At least three residents plan to file appeals within the 30-day window following the BLM approval.

.@POTUS is trying to fast-track projects that will greatly impact my constituents in Boulder City without proper public consultation or transparency. Not on my watch. I am demanding answers from @BLMNational. https://t.co/T46Uaj7jO0 pic.twitter.com/uAivU77r8d — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) July 8, 2026

"For us collectively, this was never about a single site or a single data center," Smith said. "This was just about stopping data centers in Boulder City and hopefully the entire El Dorado Valley, if we have anything to say about it, plain point and simple."

Community opposition to the original proposal centered on concerns about recreation, the environment, and utility costs.

"We use that land all the time," DeLorimier said. "We go out to the dry lake bed often. That's an area people use for recreation."

READ | BLM's Application for Townsite Solar





BLM Application for Townsite Solar by naree.asherian

"Even if people don't care about the environment, they're worried about are the utility bills going to go up," Sorenson said.

Sorenson said her research into data center impacts deepened her concerns.

"Everything I found out was so alarming just terrible impact on communities," Sorenson said.

READ | Boulder City City Council meeting agenda



Boulder City City Council meeting agenda by naree.asherian

"I was googling things like impact of data centers on nearby communities, and it was just not good news. Some towns have been rendered ghost towns as a result of them, they poison in the land, light pollution, noise pollution, people just being driven mad basically by them. You know, just terrible impact on communities. I haven't found anything about a positive impact on other communities," she continued.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said the city is reviewing its options in response to the BLM decision.

KTNV

Next week, the City Council's agenda has an item on it to approve the City Attorney to appeal the decision.

"You have a parcel that belongs to Boulder City, then you have a parcel that belongs to BLM. Each one comes with a different set of rules," LaPlante explained.

"So we just want to make sure that all of the bases are covered because it is going to be right next to our parcel," LaPlante said.

KTNV

Residents say opposition to data centers in Boulder City crosses political lines.

"It doesn't matter what someone's political persuasion is," said Sorenson, "The majority of people are on board with we don't want data centers here."

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