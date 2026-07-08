Will Boulder City's rejected data center find new life on federal land?

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A controversial data center project in Boulder City isn't moving forward as planned, but could instead by built on a different piece of land.

On Tuesday, Boulder City officials announced that the company seeking permission to build the data center, Townsite Solar 2, had withdrawn its application. The company had sought land use permissions for a parcel near Interstate 11 and U.S. 95.

As we previously reported, residents voiced opposition to the proposal, which was ultimately voted down by Boulder City's planning commission in May.

As of June 26, TS2 has approval from the Bureau of Land Management to use a nearby, federally-owned parcel of land for the project, Boulder City's spokesperson stated.

The company's plans center around two pieces of land near I-11/U.S. 95: An 88.5-acre parcel owned by Boulder City, and an 80-acre parcel owned by the federal government.

TS2 wanted to build its data center on the Boulder City land, and had sought permission to use the adjacent federal land for solar power and battery energy storage. Now, rather than build the data center on the Boulder City land, the company appears to be reversing course — moving ahead with the data center on federal land, and seeking to use the Boulder City land for solar and battery storage.

Firm Withdraws Application for Data Center - 7.7.2026 (1) by aroberts.news

According to Boulder City, the lease for TS2's data center would have brought in approximately $2.3 million in annual revenue.

"These revenues would have helped cover the growing costs of providing vital community services such as police, fire, emergency response, utilities, and more," city officials stated.

The Boulder City Council is still expected to discuss the proposal at its July 14 meeting, when it will officially receive the planning commission's "no" recommendation.

"Since February, the City has followed the City's [Land Management Process] to facilitate an open and transparent discussion with residents about the possibility of leasing City land for a data center," city manager Ned Thomas stated in a media release. "The Council discussion on July 14 will conclude the current process."

If you live in Boulder City and want to share your thoughts about this development, we'd love to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts at ktnv.com/letstalk.