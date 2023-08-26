Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour set to draw massive crowds, making economic waves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend marks a significant moment for music fans as Allegiant Stadium prepares to host Beyoncé's highly-anticipated solo tour, her first in over 6 years.

Beyoncé joins the ranks of Blackpink, Taylor Swift, and Karol G as Beyonce becomes the fourth female act to headline at Allegiant Stadium, a venue that has become a hub for private events, sporting games, and concerts since its opening in 2020, drawing over 3 million visitors.

At the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen took the lead in a panel discussion centered around the economic impact of sporting and live entertainment events. Steve Hill, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, emphasized the significant mark left by Allegiant Stadium.

"To build Allegiant Stadium and to invest a billion and a quarter dollars into our city has made a huge difference," Hill said. "We wouldn't have Formula 1 if we didn't have an Allegiant stadium. We have proven what we can do with Allegiant stadium."

Allegiant Stadium has hosted a total of 22 concerts, attracting just under a million ticket-goers to its entertainment offerings. Senator Rosen highlighted the influx of visitors drawn by the allure of entertainers filling the stadium's 65,000 seats.

"Most people come here for about three or four days. Now we are having all kinds of new folks – young and old - coming for these great concerts," Rosen said. "A couple of days for Taylor Swift. Beyoncé is coming. We have just 65,000 seats we fill at Allegiant Stadium."

With a staggering $2 billion invested in its construction, the stadium's concerts have seen nearly a million attendees. The excitement is palpable as the arches downtown are set to shimmer like a disco ball in honor of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour this weekend.