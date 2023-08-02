Watch Now
Next week's Karol G concert at Allegiant Stadium has been rescheduled

Karol G
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 16:45:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Colombian reggaeton and Latin trap artist Karol G is coming to the valley a day earlier than originally scheduled.

According to her website, she was scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11.

However, according to social media posts from both Allegiant Stadium and Live Nation, that show has now been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

Karol G's website said she's scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza on Thursday before the 15-date tour.

Tickets for the original date will still be honored and additional tickets are on sale now. Event organizers haven't said why the date was changed.

