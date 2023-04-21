Blackpink bringing World Tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another K-Pop group is getting ready to take Allegiant Stadium by storm.

Blackpink is scheduled to play there on August 18 as part of the [Born Pink] Encore tour.

The South Korean girl group released their first album back in 2016 and has since grown in popularity.

They also made history at Coachella this year by becoming the first K-Pop group to perform on the main stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Fans can register for ticket pre-sale events.

The "Blink membership" pre-sale registration period ends on Sunday night while registration for the general pre-sale event ends Tuesday night.

The group is only stopping in three other cities, East Rutherford, New Jersey, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as part of the North American leg of the tour.