Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour with stops in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 6:44 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 09:44:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taylor Swift has announced a stop in Las Vegas as part of her "Eras Tour" in 2023.

According to a news release, the tour will hit U.S. stadiums in March 2023 and her second stop will be Las Vegas on March 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

The U.S. leg of the tour will run into August, according to the release, and international dates will be announced later.

Tickets will be for sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, and pre-sale tickets have yet to be announced but will drop beforehand.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH