Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour with stops in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taylor Swift has announced a stop in Las Vegas as part of her "Eras Tour" in 2023.

According to a news release, the tour will hit U.S. stadiums in March 2023 and her second stop will be Las Vegas on March 25 at Allegiant Stadium.

The U.S. leg of the tour will run into August, according to the release, and international dates will be announced later.

Tickets will be for sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, and pre-sale tickets have yet to be announced but will drop beforehand.