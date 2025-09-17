Bellagio Conservatory unveils 'golden-hued wonderland' autumn display

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traverse the latest display at the Bellagio Conservatory right in time for the fall season.

The new display, "Autumn Majesty: A Glamorous Harvest," is open for viewing now through November 8, transforming the gardens into a "golden-hued wonderland" reminiscing on the season of change.

The transformation was helmed by designer Ed Libby and the Bellagio's Horiculture team.

“Designing the fall display meant more than celebrating the harvest season — it was about creating a world where guests can fully immerse themselves in the magic of autumn,” said Libby. “Every detail was carefully crafted to spark joy, ignite the imagination and invite visitors to pause and savor the pageantry, glamour and fleeting beauty of this special time of year.”

Bellagio Resort & Casino "Autumn Majesty: A Glamorous Harvest" at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Nevada. (2025)

Among the mushroom forest and towering trees is a new unique experience with The Garden Table. The Bellagio says this is a "one-of-a-kind dining experience inside an emerald pumpkin in the heart of the Conservatory."



