Las Vegas Aviators to play first full capacity game Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are taking on the Reno Aces Thursday night for the first full capacity game this season.

The first pitch is 7:05 p.m. and with capacity limits lifted, 10,000 fans will be allowed inside the ballpark.

Thursday is $2 beer night and Friday will have a post-game fireworks show.

Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated fans. Thursday night is the opener of a 12-game homestand, so fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Aviators in action.

Tickets start at $18. The season runs through mid-September and individual game tickets are available here.