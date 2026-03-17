Attorney for man who lept bench, attacked judge in Las Vegas courtroom suspended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada attorney has been suspended after he admitted to failing to perform basic legal duties to his client.

Carl E. G. Arnold represented Deobra Delone Redden, the man who leaped over a judge's bench and attacked her during a court hearing.

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Redden was sentenced in December 2024 to a maximum of 65 years in custody for the six charges to which he pleaded guilty. This stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, when Redden attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

A year later in January of 2025, Redden appealed his sentence to the Nevada Supreme Court. Since then, the court had ordered Arnold to file the necessary documents to proceed.

Arnold admitted to failing to file required documents, failing to review transcripts, and ignoring this court's notices and orders — ultimately being removed as counsel of record.

Some of the specific violations included failure to expedite litigation, lack of diligence and unfairness to opposing counsel.

Because of these actions, Arnold cannot practice law for six months and has been ordered to pay $250 in sanctions.