Man who lept and attacked Judge is appealing his case to the Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deobra Delone Redden, the man who lept over a judge's bench and attacked her, is appealing his sentence to the Nevada Supreme Court.

In December 2024, Redden, 31, was sentenced by District Court Judge Susan Johnson to a span of 26 years at the minimum and 65 years maximum custody for the six charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Redden was given the chance to address the court, repeating that he is, "not a bad guy, not an evil person," and he didn't understand why his character was being attacked.

WATCH the full court sentencing here:

WATCH: Man who leapt bench, attacked judge in Las Vegas courtroom sentenced to 26 years minimum

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, Redden attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus after denying Redden's request for probation due to his criminal history and preparing to sentence him for prior crimes.