A's to present new ballpark renderings in Las Vegas next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Oakland A's are getting ready to present fresh renderings of their proposed $1.5 billion ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release from the team, owner John Fisher will be among dignitaries scheduled to attend a press conference at UNLV on Monday afternoon.

The team recently received permission from Major League Baseball owners to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas. Plans are for the new ballpark — which would go at the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas resort — to be ready for the 2028 baseball season.

RELATED LINK: WATCH: Manfred discusses owners' approval of A's relocation to Las Vegas

Also at Monday's event will be Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill, and UNLV President Keith Whitfield.

Danish architect Bjarke Ingles is expected to be the lead designer for the stadium. His firm — Bjarke Ingles Group — had plans in place to create a waterfront ballpark in Oakland for the A's but funding for that deal didn't work out.

In Nevada, the A's were able to secure up to $380 million in public funds for the new Strip ballpark.