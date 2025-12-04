Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An ancient lake has reemerged in Death Valley following record-breaking rainfall

Lake Manly appears for first time in nearly two years following 1.76 inches of November precipitation at North America's lowest point
The calm still water in Badwater Basin sometimes referred to as Lake Manly. The water is very shallow and a one mile walk from the parking lot.
Savannah M. Sanford / National Park Service
Posted

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — For the first time in nearly two years, the lowest point in North America, Badwater Basin, in Death Valley has reemerged an ancient lake after receiving 1.76 inches of rainfall in November.

Lake Manly isn't like a typical lake you may be picturing, but rather a shallow, mirror-like pluvial that emerges in the basin following increased precipitation. Visitors to the area can see how the water is reflecting the snow-capped Panamint Mountains.

In an area north of Furnace Creekand 30 miles north of Badwater the Panamint Mountinas are reflected on the waters surface in the early morning sunlight. This is a trailess area and the water is very shallow.
The last time water was seen in this area was around February 2024, when it was larger and deeper, according to park officials. While kayaking has been possible on Lake Manly before, park officials said visitors shouldn't take any vessels out to this reemergence as the water wouldn't even cover the top of your shoe.

PREVIOUS REPORT

Death Valley rainfall broke two records year: the aforementioned 1.76 inches making this November the wettest on record, and then 2.41 inches of rain between September and November making this the wettest fall on record.

The water is about a mile walk from the basin parking lot, but can also be seen at the Dante's View overlook.

The calm still water in Badwater Basin sometimes referred to as Lake Manly. The water is very shallow and a one mile walk from the parking lot.
Visitors walking the mile walk to the water in Badwater Basin.
Visitors walking the mile walk to the water in Badwater Basin.

