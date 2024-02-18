Atmospheric river, storms create temporary lake at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — When you think of Death Valley, kayaking probably isn't the first activity that comes to mind.

However, due to storms dumping rain on the park, it's possible, at least for the next couple of weeks.

Badwater Basin is the lowest elevation in North American and sits at 282 feet below sea level. It's normally a dry salt flat. However, the valley received 2.2 inches of rain during Hurricane Hilary on Aug. 20 and 1.5 inches of rain during an atmospheric river that passed through the area between Feb. 4 through Feb. 7.

RELATED LINK: Channel 13 gets tour of storm damage at Death Valley National Park

"You might think with no drain to the sea, that Death Valley would always have a lake," park ranger Abby Wines said. "But this is an extremely rare event. Normally, the amount of water flowing in is much less than the evaporation rate."

As of mid-February, the temporary lake, which has been nicknamed Lake Manly, is about six miles long, three miles wide, and one foot deep.

"The lake was deep enough to kayak for a few weeks after Hurricane Hilary, but unfortunately, people couldn't come enjoy it then," Wines said. "Every road in the park was damaged by flash floods and it took two months to open the first road into the park. Now, most of the main roads are open so it's a great time to come visit."

Michael Kohler, National Park Service

Wines said the temporary lake may only be deep enough to kayak for a couple of weeks. However, it will "still create beautiful reflections through April".