Southeast entrance to Death Valley National Park reopens

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park officials have reopened the south entrance to the park.

The park has been dealing with cleanup in the aftermath of the Hilary storm system, which hit the area in August. Severe flash floods hit the area and rangers said they received 2.2 inches of rain in one day, which was the park's rainiest day on record. However, they add mountain areas around the park could have received more than six inches of rain.

The Beatty entrance to the park reopened on Nov. 1, as well as Mud Canyon Road and Daylight Pass, which connects the park to NV-374 and Beatty.

On Monday, Death Valley officials said the southeast entrance is now open. Badwater Road provides direct access from Shoshone, California to the temporary lake at Badwater Basin.

Rangers said only emergency repairs have been completed so drivers should use extra caution due to loose gravel. The park's main hikes, campgrounds, and lodging are open via CA-190, Badwater Road, Dantes View Road, and Daylight Pass. However, many of the park's secondary roads and backcountry areas remain closed.

National Park Service officials are continuing to repair flood damage. You can check the latest conditions here.