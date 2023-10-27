Death Valley's Beatty entrance scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — As National Park Service rangers and personnel continue to make repairs at Death Valley National Park, more roads are reopening.

On Friday, officials announced that the Beatty entrance is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 1. Rangers will reopen Mud Canyon Road and Daylight Pass, which connects the park to NV-374 and Beatty. However, they add drivers should still use caution since only emergency repairs have been made.

The park was closed back in August after severe flash floods hit the area in the wake of the Hilary storm system. Rangers said they received 2.2 inches of rain in one day, which was the park's rainiest day on record. However, they add the park likely received more than six inches of rain in mountain areas around the park.

The resulting flooding caused major damage, including undercutting pavement, cracked roadways, and dislodging water and wastewater pipes, as Channel 13 previously reported.

The National Park Service said about $6 million was set aside for repairs following the storm. The park partially reopened on Oct. 15.