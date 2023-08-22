400 people sheltering in place at Death Valley National Park due to flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hurricane Hilary storm system has officially moved on from Southern Nevada and California. However, cleanup efforts continue.

According to the National Park Service, an estimated 400 residents, travelers, and employees are sheltering in place, as of Monday night. Many of them are at the Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Panamint Springs and will remain there until roads are passable.

On Tuesday, officials from the National Park Service and California Highway Patrol are looking for any stranded people in more remote areas of the park. They're also working to clear a route on CA-190 from Stovepipe Wells to Death Valley Junction so visitors and employees can safely exit the park.

According to the National Weather Service, on Sunday, Death Valley National Park received 2.20 inches of rain at the official gauge near Furnace Creek. That breaks the all-time record, which was set last year.

RELATED LINK: Parts of roads were washed away by flooding rain and mudslides in Death Valley National Park

📣DEATH VALLEY RECORD ALERT



Yesterday (August 20, 2023), Death Valley National Park observed 2.20" of precipitation at the official gauge near Furnace Creek.



This breaks the previous all time wettest day record of 1.70", which was set on August 5, 2022. #CAwx #DeathValley pic.twitter.com/pU0zM4Fbeq — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2023

RELATED LINK: Tourists find safety after major floods close roads at Death Valley National Park

Rangers said a sewer line broke and released raw sewage into the desert below Stovepipe Wells.

Park officials said they received a year's worth of rain in one day. As of Monday night, Southern California Edison restored electricity to the park as well as cell phone service. However, landline telephones are still down.