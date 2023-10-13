Death Valley National Park to partially reopen on Sunday after 'longest closure in park history'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the longest closure in the park's history, Death Valley National Park will partially reopen on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

The park initially closed in August after the park received "more than a year's worth" of rain in one day. The resulting flooding caused major damage, including undercutting pavement, cracked roadways, and dislodging water and wastewater pipes, as Channel 13 previously reported.

Over the past eight weeks, crews with Caltrans and the National Park Service have been working to make major repairs to many of the paved roads. The repair work is also ongoing to help reopen other roads in the park.

Officials say visitors will be able to enter the park via California State Route 90 from the west via Lone Pine or from the east via the Death Valley Junction. At this time, all other entrances will remain closed until further notice.

“This was the longest closure in Death Valley National Park’s history,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “I am excited to welcome people back to enjoy their park!”

Visitors are advised to use caution when traveling through the park, as many roads being reopened are still not yet fully repaired, with many collapsed segments being filled in with gravel. Drivers should expect loose gravel on the roads, lowered speed limits, and traffic delays.

Additionally, CA-190 will have one-hour delays due to an extensive section of one-lane traffic control between Panamint Springs and Father Crowley Vista. Several other places will have delays of up to 20 minutes for traffic control.

Many NPS campgrounds in the park will open on Sunday. Additionally, the following roads will be open starting October 15:



Badwater Road (only from CA-190 to Badwater Basin)

Dantes View Road

Twenty Mule Team Canyon Road

Artists Drive

Natural Bridge Road

Mustard Canyon

Mosaic Canyon Road

All other roads in the park are closed to vehicular traffic.

These roads provide access to many of the park’s most popular viewpoints and hikes, including the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Zabriskie Point, Golden Canyon, and Mosaic Canyon. Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and the Oasis at Death Valley.

Currently, officials are highlighting Badwater Basin, a temporary lake that is several miles long and only a few inches deep. Unfortunately, officials say it may dry up within a few weeks.

“This is a really special time,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “It’s pretty rare to see a lake in Death Valley!”