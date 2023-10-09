Death Valley National Park on track to partially reopen on Oct. 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Death Valley National Park is still on-track to open next week.

Repair work has been underway since Aug. 20. That's when the park received more than a year's worth of rain in a single day and caused major damage including undercutting pavement, cracked roadways, and dislodging water and wastewater pipes.

On Friday, park officials said they're still planning on partially reopening on Oct. 15 and that the east and west entrances on CA-190 will be open.

They added that many popular sites will be open such as Zabriskie Point, Dantes View, Artists Drive, and Badwater Basin. Park officials said some hiking trails will also be accessible but most secondary roads in the park will still be closed.

For those looking to stay in the park, rangers said Sunset, Furnace Creek, Texas Springs, and Stovepipe Wells Campgrounds will be opening. Lodging will also be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and the Oasis at Death Valley.

If you're planning on heading to the park, rangers add there still could be some traffic delays while crews continue working to open up more roads and sites in the park.