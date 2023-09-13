Death Valley scheduled to partially reopen on Oct. 15

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — As rangers continue to clean up in the aftermath of the Hilary storm system, parts of Death Valley National Park could welcome visitors again next month.

On Wednesday, the National Park Service said parts of State Route 190, CA-190, and Death Valley National Park are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Oct. 15.

However, they added that depends on factors like weather over the next month and the availability of materials so they can fix the road. The only access into the park will be from the west in Lone Pine, California. Rangers said when this section of CA-190 reopens, drivers should anticipate multiple 24-hour traffic control points where repair work is ongoing.

According to the park service, lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Villages, and The Oasis at Death Valley. Some campgrounds will open at the same time.

The park's eastern entrances are still closed and are not expected to reopen on Oct. 15. Some hiking trailheads will be available but most secondary roads in the park will still be closed.

On Aug. 20, the park received more than a year's worth of rain in a single day, which led to the park and state highway being closed. The storm caused major damage that undercut pavement, cracked roadways, dislodged water and wastewater pipes, impacting a well, and four utility systems were "compromised by debris".

The National Park Service said the park is undergoing $6 million in repairs.