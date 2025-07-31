Aliante shooting suspect pleads not guilty to state charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing a former state senator's son and leading police on a chase through the valley has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Aerion Warmsley was in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy trial and pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder, robbery, reckless driving, and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

WATCH | Video shows moment of shooting, carjacking, chase through Las Vegas streets

Aerion Warmsley grand jury video

This is all related to an incident that happened in March.

According to an arrest report, in March, Warmsley shot Na'Onche Osborne, the son of former state Sen. Pat Spearman, at the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas police then began looking for a vehicle in connection with that shooting and found it after the vehicle crashed near Spring Mountain Road and Interstate 15.

A short time later, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint near Spring Mountain and Valley View Boulevard. Warmsley then allegedly carjacked multiple people. During the pursuit, Las Vegas used air support to track the suspect, who was traveling over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended near Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue after police used a PIT maneuver and rammed the car. Warmsley was then arrested.

Alyssa Bethencourt breaks down 911 calls from the incident here

911 calls reveal what happened during Aliante Casino shooting, crime spree

Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

On Wednesday, prosecutors stated the issue is still scheduled to go before the death penalty review committee but they asked the court for an extension to file a notice within 180 days.

A status check on these charges is scheduled for August 5 at 9 a.m.

There was also a question over who shall keep Warmsley in custody since he is also facing federal charges. Judge Tierra Jones said for now, he will remain at the Clark County Detention Center and can be returned to federal custody to face those charges.

As for the federal case, the next hearing is scheduled for October 28 at 9 a.m.