After a week of sweltering heat, Las Vegas finally saw rain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures remain in the triple digits in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, but the valley is seeing a bit of relief from the sweltering conditions of the past week.

Scattered thundershowers are expected over the mountains by noon, KTNV meteorologists project. Radar shows the showers drifting north across the valley, bringing gusty winds, lightning, and isolated, brief downpours.

Prior to the rain, there was a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, and a 20% chance on Friday, when monsoon mugginess continues.

Hour-by-hour look at the chance for rain and storms: pic.twitter.com/TyiRxPHgkr — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) July 14, 2022

Temperatures will remain hot on Thursday, with an expected high of 107 degrees tempered slightly by southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Evening temperatures should be in the 90s and will drop to the 80s for a few hours before sunrise on Friday.

Friday, the expected high is 108 degrees in the valley with winds of 15 to 25 mph blowing in from the south.

We've got rain and thunder in Henderson!

[📽️ Daniel Gutierrez] pic.twitter.com/FXzK3BYUUr — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 14, 2022

Chances of rain linger on Saturday and Sunday but drop to 10%. The higher humidity will stick around with them. Weekend highs of 107 to 108 degrees are expected, and sunny conditions continue next week.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the upper 80s, and temperatures should reach the 90s between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. next week.

A viewer on Thursday also caught a dust devil in North Las Vegas.

KTNV's Sean DeLancey is also getting live looks of the weather.

#NOW: The good thing about storm chasing in Las Vegas is you can see the rain coming down.

Cells are dumping mostly over Northern Henderson with bands coming down near downtown.

This is from the 215 heading east.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/Qj3iKv60mN — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) July 14, 2022

The National Weather Service sent a flood advisory for southeastern Clark County until 6:45 p.m.

The NWS said places locations impacted include Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, and Railroad Pass.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for southeastern Clark County until 645PM PDT. Locations impacted include Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, and Railroad Pass. Hazards include heavy rain, nuisance flooding, and 40+ mph winds. Turn around, don't drown. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/PJmSckGGUr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2022

For the evening, KTNV's Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom is following the weather.

Lightning struck close to the @KTNV tower! Power went out for a few seconds before the backup generator kicked on. Just made the call to pull our reporter's live shots at 5- not safe to be outside in the valley considering lightning can strike 10-15 miles from the parent storm! pic.twitter.com/vr7FbhjyFS — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) July 14, 2022

Flights leaving from Harry Reid International Airport are experiencing delays as long as 1 hour and 15 minutes with times increasing.

#TravelTip: During monsoon season inclement weather can develop fast! 🌩️ This may lead to delays at LAS, so be sure to monitor your flight status if you're traveling. Consider leaving for the airport early to allow for any road delays on your drive. pic.twitter.com/U5XKwvwFaO — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) July 14, 2022

The Neon Museum announced in a Tweet that they will be closed for the rest of July 14 due to inclement weather.

