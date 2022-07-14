LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scattered storm chances continue Thursday night with pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning possible in storms that develop. Chances are right around 30% through tonight with the radar drying out ahead of Friday morning. Mostly sunny skies, hot temps, and humidity are expected again Friday with a forecast high of 108º and a 20% afternoon storm chance. Mugginess sticks around through the weekend under a mostly sunny sky with highs hovering at or slightly below 110º. We'll dry out the humidity by the end of next week, but an isolated 10% storm chance sticks around through next Wednesday.