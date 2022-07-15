Watch Now
Neon Museum in Las Vegas closes due to inclement weather

Posted at 7:23 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 22:34:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The Neon Museum announced in a Tweet that they will be closed for the rest of Thursday.

The museum said the closing is due to inclement weather.

The original tweet can be seen below.

The museum apologizes for any inconvenience, and their customer service will get in touch with all ticket holders.

