Neon Museum in Las Vegas closes due to inclement weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Neon Museum announced in a Tweet that they will be closed for the rest of Thursday.

The museum said the closing is due to inclement weather.

The original tweet can be seen below.

CLOSURE ALERT! The #NeonMuseumLasVegas will be closed tonight, 7/14, due to inclement weather. We apologize for any inconvenience.



Customer service will be in touch will all ticket holders directly. pic.twitter.com/jKdyvwVK4r — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) July 15, 2022

The museum apologizes for any inconvenience, and their customer service will get in touch with all ticket holders.