LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flights leaving from Harry Reid International Airport are experiencing delays as long as 1 hour and 15 minutes with times increasing.

According to a release from the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center delays for departing and arriving flights are occurring due to thunderstorms.

Arriving flights can expect delays of 15 minutes or less. As of 4:34 p.m., no destination-specific delays are being reported.