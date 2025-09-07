Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aces eye playoff positioning in final home games against the Chicago Sky

KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will close out their 2025 home schedule with a two-game series against the Chicago Sky.

The matchups begin Sunday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., followed by their second-to-last regular season game on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Both contests will take place at T-Mobile Arena and be broadcast on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

