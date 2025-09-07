Aces eye playoff positioning in final home games against the Chicago Sky

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will close out their 2025 home schedule with a two-game series against the Chicago Sky.

The matchups begin Sunday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., followed by their second-to-last regular season game on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Both contests will take place at T-Mobile Arena and be broadcast on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.