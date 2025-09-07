Aces eye playoff positioning in final home games against the Chicago Sky

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces will close out their 2025 home schedule with a two-game series against the Chicago Sky.
𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆, 𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐅𝐀𝐍𝐒!!!!
(say it back 😁👇)
📍 @TMobileArena
⌚️ 6PM PT
📺 @NBATV // Vegas 34
🎟️ Available at https://t.co/0kiQ9Lp3fP
Presented by @Toyota Tacoma pic.twitter.com/JHQDIKqEXb
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2025
The matchups begin Sunday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m., followed by their second-to-last regular season game on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Both contests will take place at T-Mobile Arena and be broadcast on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.