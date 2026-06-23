NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas neighborhood is still reeling after a deadly shooting last week.

WATCH | One local who lives at the Aloha Vegas mobile home community spoke to Mary Kielar just days after the incident that left one person dead.

'A scary moment': Neighbor recalls moments following deadly shooting after stolen car chase

She didn’t want to be identified but shared what she witnessed from inside her home with her children.

“I immediately just yelled, get down, and got away from the windows. Get on the ground! My kids were freaking out,” she said, “it was a scary moment.”

She spoke with us as Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren shared an update on the shooting, which ended at the mobile home park but started as a stolen vehicle pursuit near the Las Vegas Strip.

Two officers fired a combined total of seven rounds at suspect Shane Hansen, who they said was the driver of the stolen vehicle that had two other suspects inside. They were taken into custody without incident, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Hansen, police said, had a revolver loaded with five bullets, and after multiple attempts by police to instruct him to drop his weapon, police fired their weapons.

“If you pull a gun out on a cop, then unfortunately you’re going to put us in a situation to use deadly force,” said Assistant Sheriff Doren.

The neighbor Channel 13 met at the mobile home neighborhood said she heard the police commands that ultimately were not obeyed by the suspect.

“The police have a job to do, and that’s making sure the public is safe. So, I’m grateful for that,” she said.

She also said there are lots of kids usually playing outside, especially in the summer since they’re out of school. But not since what happened, as the memory of what happened is still fresh in the minds of those who heard the shots ring out.

“Our kids have not been outside. None of these kids I’ve seen outside,” she said.