A hero's celebration: Summerlin South to be honored with community parade at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is welcoming the Summerlin South All-Stars back home from the Little League World Series in style.

The boys return as U.S. Champions, a historic win for baseball in our state. And to celebrate, a community parade is being held in their honor this week, according to a Downtown Summerlin spokesperson.

What to expect

Emceed by Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), the Summerlin South team members and coaches will be front and center, followed by the following mascots and organizations:



Vivas and Chance (Vegas Golden Knights)

Rusher Raider (Las Vegas Raiders)

Stomper (Athletics)

Aviator and Spruce (Las Vegas Aviators)

Pit Boss (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1

The Summerlin schools expected to join the parade are:



Doral Academy Middle and High School (cheer teams)

Palo Verde High School (marching band and cheer team)

Bishop Gorman High School (marching band)

Faith Lutheran Middle and High School (cheer teams, middle school dance team)

The Meadows School (Mustang Drumline)

When and where

The parade will be held at Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday, August 27 at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive — but it doesn't stop there.

At the parade's conclusion, the team will make the short trip to the Las Vegas Ballpark, where they will be honored during the Las Vegas Aviators game, according to organizers.

The Downtown Summerlin spokesperson advised attendees to arrive early.