A closer look at air traffic controller staffing after FAA orders ground delay at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staffing shortages at Harry Reid International Airport are causing flight delays averaging about 30 minutes, according to the FAA's website.

The FAA's Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan 2026–2028 shows Las Vegas has 71 controllers working out of the 89 needed — about 22% below target staffing. An airport spokesperson confirmed the delays are caused by staffing issues.

What's behind the shortage, and what's being done about it? We followed up on Monday, and here's what we found out:

A closer look at staffing after FAA orders ground delay at Las Vegas airport

Traveler Samantha Houghtaling experienced the impact firsthand when her Friday night flight to Las Vegas was delayed three hours.

"We were waiting, then they get on and say unfortunately the flight's being delayed about 3 hours because Vegas has too many planes on the ground," Houghtaling said, "then the app sent out a thing saying severe weather. I said that's a lie — the weather's been very minimal this year."

Weather was not the cause of the delay.

Kevin Johnson, a retired training manager with more than 35 years in air traffic control, explained what the shortage means for operations on the ground and in the air.

"When there is a staffing shortage, if you have to close one of those sectors, you're adding airplanes to another sector," Johnson said. "A person that would normally handle 20 airplanes now handles 40. You can't manage that safely, so you slow arrivals."

KTNV The FAA's Air Traffic Controller Workforce Plan 2026–2028 shows Las Vegas has 71 controllers working out of the 89 needed — about 22% below target staffing.

Johnson said the effects extend far beyond Las Vegas.

"It's a ripple effect felt all the way from Washington, D.C.'s command center to all airports feeding Las Vegas," Johnson said. "Then, you start to have departure delays at those airports waiting for release."

When asked how concerning the shortage is for Harry Reid specifically, Johnson said safety remains the top priority — but at a cost.

"Safety is number one, but that means time and efficiency go to the back burner. Flights are canceled because of those delays," he said.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus has called for more aggressive recruiting, posting on X in part: "I secured a provision in the recent @FAANEWS reauthorization directing the federal government to hire the maximum number of controllers possible."

Our air traffic controllers work around the clock to ensure travel remains safe and reliable. As our airspace becomes more congested and complex, the least we can do is ensure that our control towers are adequately staffed. That is why I secured a provision in the recent @FAANews… pic.twitter.com/IwvEmLpy2S — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) June 22, 2026

For Houghtaling, the shortage translated to hours lost.

"Originally, I was supposed to be here by 6 p.m., and I got here at midnight," Houghtaling said.

She's not the only one — as Channel 13 reported on Friday, dozens of viewers sent us emails and reached out on social media to let us know they were affected by the delays.

Local News Locals relieved after delays at Harry Reid International Airport Friday night Guy Tannenbaum

In addition to the staffing issues, parking at Harry Reid International Airport is about to get more expensive.

Officials say rates are increasing by $1 to $2 across all parking options. The extra money will help pay for airport upgrades and modernization. The new prices take effect July 1.

Local News Parking rates at Harry Reid airport set to increase for first time in years KTNV Staff

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.